The Visuals: Beyoncé Announces Electric ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film

World stop!

Beyoncé just pulled a Beyoncé and shocked the world with her Renaissance concert film coming to a theater near you. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is set to be released exclusively through AMC Entertainment, Reuters reports.

Beyoncé posted the trailer of the musical epic on Instagram with the caption, “Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply.”

Alluding to her fans’ demands for “visuals,” (maybe), the cinematic experience comes on the heels of the final Renaissance tour date, which concluded in Kansas City, Missouri on October 1.

Beyoncé’s Concert Film

The electric teaser peels back the curtain on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour and so much more. The first scenes are of Beyoncé and her beautiful children — twins Sir and Rumi and Bey stretching with Blue Ivy — who joined her mother on tour. Jay Z appears in the footage throwing up a fist from the audience. In another take, Beyoncé struts onto a helicopter wearing a sleek black leather outfit complete with a statement brim. Glimpses of standout dancers like Honey Balenciaga and fans shedding tears when muva hits the stage make up the highly-produced clip.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free. The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged. You’re unique,” Beyoncé narrates the preview. “Start over, start fresh, create the new – that’s what the Renaissance is about.”

The Beyhive is in rare form as they take to social media to tease their movie night ensembles, and participation in theater mute challenges.

It is the Beyoncé effect — a term born out of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour trek. The Renaissance World Tour stimulated the economy across local markets with fans spending their coin on eccentric looks for show, dining at restaurants around the venue or flying across the pond for cheaper tickets with better seats. RWT contributed $4.5 billion to the economy, proving Beyoncé does indeed run the world.

Fans speculate Beyoncé’s concert film will earn the megastar her second Oscar nomination. Give her all the awards!

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce hits theaters December 1.

