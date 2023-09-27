Honeywell Faces Lawsuit Over Cyberattack Exposing Personal Information

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte-based company Honeywell is facing a lawsuit after a data breach in June that reportedly exposed personal information of individuals.

The class action complaint, filed on Friday in U.S. District Court by attorneys representing Debbie Jefferson and others affected by the cyberattack, states that Honeywell, a technology and manufacturing company, was aware of the breach as early as June 3. Victims were not notified until Sept. 14, according to court documents.

The legal action claims that those impacted by the breach are left uninformed about the stolen data, the type of malware involved, and the measures being taken to safeguard their personal information in the future.

Read the full story here.