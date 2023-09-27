Honeywell Faces Lawsuit Over Cyberattack Exposing Personal Information

Charlotte-based company Honeywell is facing a lawsuit after a data breach in June that reportedly exposed personal information of individuals.
The class action complaint, filed on Friday in U.S. District Court by attorneys representing Debbie Jefferson and others affected by the cyberattack, states that Honeywell, a technology and manufacturing company, was aware of the breach as early as June 3. Victims were not notified until Sept. 14, according to court documents.
The legal action claims that those impacted by the breach are left uninformed about the stolen data, the type of malware involved, and the measures being taken to safeguard their personal information in the future.
-
The Latest Hollywood Divorce & What Did Tyler Perry Say About Black Women? | The Amanda Seales Show
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
Jonathan Majors Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Meagan Good “The Mrs.”
-
Dwyane Wade Recounts “Rough Time” Telling Gabrielle Union He Was Having A Child With Another Woman
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Looking for a job? Radio One Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair
-
Shannon Sharpe Loses His Mind & Chugs Liquor After Brittany Renner Reveals Her Body Count, Social Media Reacts
-
[VIDEO] Tamar Braxton Talks Burglary Caught On Tape “I’m Not Safe Anywhere”