Listen Live
HomeArts & Entertainment

Hot and Trending: KeKe Palmer, Bruce Willis & more!

| 09.26.23
Dismiss
1053rnb app
Hot and Trending with Alfredas

Source: Radio One / R1 Digital

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including KeKe Palmer’s relationship, Bruce Willis’s health,  Maury Povich coming out of retirement, and more!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

 

The post Hot and Trending: KeKe Palmer, Bruce Willis & more! appeared first on Black America Web.

Hot and Trending: KeKe Palmer, Bruce Willis & more!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close