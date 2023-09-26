Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including KeKe Palmer’s relationship, Bruce Willis’s health, Maury Povich coming out of retirement, and more!
The post Hot and Trending: KeKe Palmer, Bruce Willis & more! appeared first on Black America Web.
