Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report

Published on September 25, 2023

Krayzie Bone, of legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, is reportedly “fighting for his life” inside a Los Angeles hospital.

According to sources for allhiphop.com, Krayzie Bone, real name Anthony Henderson, checked himself in the LA hospital on Friday, September 22, after experiencing coughing up large amounts of blood.

Henderson suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that causes the immune system to overreact. He’s currently sedated and on a breathing machine.

Bizzy Bone took to his Instagram stories with a post that simply read ‘Pray 4 Kray’.

