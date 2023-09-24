Listen Live
Dan Patrick Joins Wes & Walker

Published on September 24, 2023

On Friday, the legendary Dan Patrick, joined the Wes & Walker Show, to promote his new book “The Occasionally Accurate Annals of Football”, he also shared some of his favorite memories from his time at ESPN, if he still has the same competitive drive now, he had when he first broke into the business, & more.

You can catch the Wes & Walker Show every weekday from 12-3 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, and the WFNZ app.

Dan Patrick Joins Wes & Walker  was originally published on wfnz.com

