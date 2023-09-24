105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Usher’s Las Vegas revue will hit the big stage as it was announced that the star will headline the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada,

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

This won’t be Usher’s first time performing at the big game. The “Nice & Slow” singer joined Black Eyed Peas when the pop group headlined Super Bowl XLV in 2011 in Dallas.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

To make the big announcement, The NFL used Usher’s classic intro for his song “Confessions” with Kim Kardashian and University of Colorado Buffaloes head coach and NFL Legend Deion Sanders giving the star the big news.

Jay-Z and his Roc Nation return to produce the halftime show for the fifth year. Last year, pop star Rihanna performed and announced that she was pregnant with her 2nd child with rapper A$AP Rocky. In the press release, Jay-Z talks about the eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer, saying “Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul.”

“His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Usher is currently finishing up his world-renowned “My Way The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM”, which concludes December 2, 2023. Now he will have one more date on one of the biggest stages of the year.

This will be the first time the NFL will hold the Super Bowl in the Las Vegas area.

SOURCE | Hollywood Reporter

The post Put That On Everything? Usher To Headline Super Bowl LVIII In Las Vegas appeared first on Black America Web.

Put That On Everything? Usher To Headline Super Bowl LVIII In Las Vegas was originally published on blackamericaweb.com