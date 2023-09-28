105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry sat down with Chris GQ Perry to explain why women struggle to get out of toxic relationships.

Tia Mowry knows a thing or two about delving deep into self-awareness. After experiencing life-altering events, the actress decided to live for herself and focus on her peace and happiness. In a recent podcast interview with Chris GQ Perry, the mom of two shared her enlightenment regarding self-love. When asked what advice she would give to a woman struggling to get out of a relationship but doesn’t know how, Mowry noted that lack of self-love often holds women hostage in toxic situations. “Many a times, I feel like the reason why a lot of women don’t have the courage to get out of a toxic relationship is because they don’t love themselves. They love that person more than they love themselves,” spoke the cookbook author.

Tia Mowry On Truly Loving Yourself

Mowry expounded on her statement by saying how genuinely loving yourself gives you a more in-depth understanding of life and how you want to live it. “When you love, truly truly love yourself, you start to understand self-worth, self-value, and what it is that you deserve,” stated the star.

After being married for 15 years, Mowry and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict decided to go their separate ways earlier this year. Since the split, Mowry hasn’t missed a beat on living her best life and continues to glow despite the significant life change. In her HelloBeautiful feature, Mowry revealed that she decided to live her life on her own terms a few years ago. “I said, I truly need to find my peace and my happiness. That’s when I went to therapy. I just started to begin to blossom, evolve, learn, and grow. That was like the aha moment. The pivotal moment where I was like, you know what? It’s time to really start living your truth,” stated the former Sister, Sister actress.

Tia Mowry Believes Lack Of Self-Love Is The Reason Why Some Women Stay In Toxic Relationships was originally published on hellobeautiful.com