Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s marriage confession, Beyonce, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Gabrielle, D Wade, Beyonce, & more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Gabrielle, D Wade, Beyonce, & more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Lionel Richie Blasts Diana Ross for Declining Him: “She’s over there singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé”
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From TV Host Jeannie Mai
-
Looking for a job? Radio One Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
[VIDEO] Tamar Braxton Talks Burglary Caught On Tape “I’m Not Safe Anywhere”
-
Dwyane Wade Recounts “Rough Time” Telling Gabrielle Union He Was Having A Child With Another Woman
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add your Black-Owned Business to the List
-
Teyana Taylor Announces Separation From Iman Shumpert After 7 Years of Marriage: ‘We Are Still The Best Of Friends’