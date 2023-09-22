‘Expend4bles’ Exclusive: Watch 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Jason Statham And Dolph Lundgren Get Busy With Heavy Artillery

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The time has finally arrived that we’ve been waiting for ALL summer long — Expend4bles is available for your viewing pleasure.

The Expendables Put Their Weapons To Work

We’re guessing that your interest is fully piqued after that insane trailer — not to mention the incredible cast of actors who are bringing their talents to this action-packed film. Speaking of which — we’ve got an exclusive clip from the film featuring some of the stars handling heavy artillery and saving each other’s butts in the process.

Check it out below:

youtube.com/watch?v=64TXIxmEoos

Whew — as you can see there’s no shortage of action here!

A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in The Expendables 4. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Iwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

The film is a sequel to 2014’s Expendables 3 (Expendables was released in 2010 and Expendables 2 was released in 2012). The franchise follows a group of elite mercenaries who are always called to do the jobs that no one else can. In this fourth installment, the Expendables are assigned on a mission to stop Suarto, who runs a terrorist organization from smuggling nuclear warheads that will ignite a conflict between Russia and US.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Sylvester Stallone (Barney Ross), Jason Statham (Lee Christmas), Dolph Lundgren (Gunner Jensen) and Randy Couture (Toll Road) reprising their roles from the previous films.

