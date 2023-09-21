Ross Chastain Previews A Wild 3 Race Stretch In The Playoffs

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The driver of the number 1 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing joined Kyle Bailey as he discussed the round of 12 of the NASCAR Playoffs and the challenges the Charlotte Roval will bring to the drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series in a couple of weeks.

Ross started by previewing this weekend’s race at Texas to kick off the round of 12 for the NASCAR Playoffs as he explained to Kyle that while Texas is a 1.5-mile track, it is nothing like the other intermediate tracks. It produces a truly unique challenge for all of the drivers which could create some hard-fought racing throughout the day.

The conversation would go on to focus on the Round of 12 as a whole and it’s chaotic nature, and why the Charlotte Roval is unlike any road course on the NASCAR schedule.

Ticket info for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/

