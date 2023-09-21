Listen Live
Sports

Ross Chastain Previews A Wild 3 Race Stretch In The Playoffs

Published on September 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

Source: James Gilbert / Getty

The driver of the number 1 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing joined Kyle Bailey as he discussed the round of 12 of the NASCAR Playoffs and the challenges the Charlotte Roval will bring to the drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series in a couple of weeks.

Ross started by previewing this weekend’s race at Texas to kick off the round of 12 for the NASCAR Playoffs as he explained to Kyle that while Texas is a 1.5-mile track, it is nothing like the other intermediate tracks. It produces a truly unique challenge for all of the drivers which could create some hard-fought racing throughout the day.

The conversation would go on to focus on the Round of 12 as a whole and it’s chaotic nature, and why the Charlotte Roval is unlike any road course on the NASCAR schedule.

Ticket info for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

Ross Chastain Previews A Wild 3 Race Stretch In The Playoffs  was originally published on wfnz.com

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close