Offset Showers Cardi B With Flowers, Gifts, And Candles For Their 6th Anniversary

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Offset and Cardi B who are celebrating their sixth anniversary on September 20. Today, Cardi is sharing their experience with us.

Taking to Instagram, the BONGOS rapper posted a video that screams, “My man, my man, my man.” And Cardi’s nearly 170 million followers are gushing and can’t get enough.

In the reel, Cardi appears to be walking into the main foyer of their shared chateau. The area is covered with flowers, candles, and what seems to be a note. In the background, we hear soft R&B music and Cardi’s reaction to the extravagant display of love. “Thank you, I love you,” she says while singing.

The multi-Grammy winner accompanies the reel with an endearing caption to her forever bae, Offset. Cardi points out his attentiveness and care for her and their children.

Cardi posts, “…MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods… I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall Happy anniversary to US.”

While several of Cardi’s friends, family, and followers have commented on the anniversary post, her husband Offset’s sweet comment makes our hearts smile. “I Love You 4Ever,” he writes.

Black love remains the goal

Amid news of high-profile divorces and celebrity break-ups, we love to see examples of strong Black love. Cardi and Offset have dealt with relationship ups and downs publicly. But everyone can tell the two do not play about each other!

Lasting relationships can be difficult but not impossible. And we love to see couples like Offset and Cardi celebrating milestones and promoting their love.

Earlier today, Cardi also shared a sweet message on Twitter/X.

Knowing the hip-hop power couple, we hope to see more videos and pictures from their anniversary celebration. What do you think about Cardi’s IG video? Did Offset nail it?

Congratulations to the happy couple!

RELATED

Offset Showers Cardi B With Flowers, Gifts, And Candles For Their 6th Anniversary was originally published on hellobeautiful.com