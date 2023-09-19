Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Sherri Shepard and the writer’s strike, Russell Brand and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Lionel Richie Blasts Diana Ross for Declining Him: “She’s over there singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé”
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From TV Host Jeannie Mai
-
Looking for a job? Radio One Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
[VIDEO] Tamar Braxton Talks Burglary Caught On Tape “I’m Not Safe Anywhere”
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add your Black-Owned Business to the List
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone