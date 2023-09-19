Disney Celebrates The Nightmare Before Christmas’ 30th Anniversary

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Disney is re-releasing Henry Selick’s iconic stop-motion film The Nightmare Before Christmas in select theaters. This is one part of the film’s 30th anniversary celebration. Read more details inside.

According to Business Wire, The Nightmare Before Christmas fans will have the chance to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the dark fantasy animated movie with special screenings on October 20 in theaters across the U.S. and in Canada. The holiday classic will also be shown in 4D at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, where Disney will host anniversary screenings featuring specialty concessions, souvenirs and more.

Since its’ debut in 1993, the film has gained a massive cult following thanks to its distinct visual style, songs, and memorable characters such as Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie.

The beloved film was the feature directorial debut of Selick, who later went on to helm another iconic stop-motion animated film Coraline with premier studio Laika.

The Nightmare Before Christmas featured the voices of Chris Sarandon (Jack Skellington), Catherine O’Hara (Sally), Ken Page (Oogie Boogie), William Hickey (Doctor Finkelstein), Glenn Shadix (Halloween Town Mayor), Ed Ivory (Santa Claus), Paul Reubens (Lock), and Frank Welker (Zero). Along with being the film’s composer, Tim Burton’s long-time collaborator Danny Elfman also lent his voice to Sarandon’s character’s musical numbers.

The film is based on a story conceived by Burton. It takes place in an extraordinary world, where every holiday has its own special land. The story centers around Halloween Town’s Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, who, after growing tired of the same old trick and treats, decides to bring the magic of Christmas to his own world.

It’s now coined a holiday classic and a tradition for many, who look forward to the annual Haunted Mansion Holiday takeover at Disneyland. This anniversary spotlights the infinite appeal of the animated film.

This year, Disney plans to extend its company-wide festivities with the re-release of the film in select movie theaters, more celebrations at Disney parks and resorts, new product offerings and much more, including a surprise announcement to come.

ABC will air the holiday classic on October 22 at 8 p.m. EST and viewers can tune into Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” with several opportunities to watch the film starting October 1. Disney Channel will also bring the Pumpkin King to fans on October 28 and December 11. Disney+ subscribers are invited to stream the movie and the movie’s sing-along version on the service.

Fans can also experience the restored and remastered film in stunning 4K Ultra HD on Blu-ray disc and Digital. A special Disney 100 anniversary Steelbook is also available exclusively from Best Buy.

Who’s going to see the rerelease of The Nightmare Before Christmas?

