Tracee Ellis Ross Keeps Is Cute In A Yellow Maxi Dress And Red Lip

One of our favorite fashion muses, Tracee Ellis Ross always knows how to keep it cute and classy! She took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her fabulous style once again in a vibrant look that we love.

Her latest IG post is proof that our girl can do no wrong because the legendary actress gave us fashion goals and more. The beauty posed effortlessly donning a bright yellow maxi dress to soak up the last few days of summer. She paired the designer look with a bright red lip and otherwise rocked minimal makeup to show off her flawless beauty.

She accessorized the look with a matching sweater which she tied around her waist and kept the look sleek and stylish by rocking her hair in a slicked back ponytail with a long braid. The timeless beauty also rocked matching yellow ballerina slides to keep the look comfortable and cute but eventually changed into sneakers while chanting that she’s a “working girl” in one of the videos she shared to her feed.

Tracee shared the classy designer ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the look with an emoji to let the fit speak for itself.

Tracee’s post was met with over one thousand comments with fans praising the fashion queen for killing it once again. “Wow! Again and Again and Ok Again …..” wrote one follower. Another was in awe of how she pulled off the monochromatic look, commenting, “This yellow monochrome is so sleek. Love.”

No matter what color, look, or style she wears, Tracee is always going to get us talking and we love her for that!

