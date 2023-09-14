Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter Are Mother-Daughter Goals During NYFW

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Toya Johnson and her vivacious daughter Reginae Carter were spotted serving mother-daughter goals in New York, and we’re in love. The dynamic duo traded their peaches for apples as they fashionably slayed the streets of New York.

Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter flex in denim

We’re at the tail end of NYFW, where the girlies have been serving top-tier street style. And, of course, Reginae and her mother, Toya, brought their sexy and swaggy flare to the conversation. In an Instagram carousel, the Shop Fit In founder showed off her toned physique in a 2-piece denim set.

“I Get It From My Mama,” she captioned the post to her 7.1 million followers.

Carter looked cool as a cucumber as she posed in a denim Jacquemus set, partnered with a yellow purse, yellow sunglasses, and denim sandals.

Johnson matched her daughter’s fly in a white blouse tied at the front, partnered with a pair of cutout jeans by Area. She finished the look with Chanel mini crossbody purse and small hoop earrings.

Judging from the comments, both Johnson and Carter’s followers approved of their outfits.

“We’ll just shut down NYC Streetz ladies y’all are gorgeous ,” one fan wrote.

“The best mom and daughter duo ,” another commentator said.

Johnson and Carter have a close relationship. The two look more like sisters than they do mother and daughter. But in an interview with ESSENCE, Johnson explains despite them looking like siblings, she felt it was important to be her mother first and not her friend.

“I did have Reginae at an extremely young age. We kind of grew up together. But one thing I will say is I’ve always kept it separate. I have never been her friend growing up. I’ve always been her mother,” Johnson-Rushing says. “As Reginae grew up and started to mature and go through different things in life, we started to get closer and closer.”

Their closeness is evident and admirable. Again, mother daughter goals!

Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter Are Mother-Daughter Goals During NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com