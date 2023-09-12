You Get A Car! Where Are The Lucky Winners From This Historic ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’ Car Giveaway?

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

“You get a car! You get a car,” Oprah Winfrey shouted at her live studio audience 19 years ago.

Fans reminisce on the moment when the legendary talk show host gave away cars to everyone in her studio audience on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Watch the throwback viral clip and check out where one of the lucky audience members is today inside.

The historic moment took place 19 years ago on September 13 and fans believe it deserves a documentary on its own. The legendary talk show episode has resulted in one of the most iconic Oprah gifs fans use today. On Sept. 13, 2004, Winfrey gave each of her nearly 300 studio audience members a brand-new Pontiac G-6 sedan. At the time, the car was worth upwards of $30,000. Gifted as part of the “Oprah’s Favorite Things” segment, the daytime talk show initially called 11 people to the stage, and ended up turning into this lifechanging moment for all of Winfrey’s studio audience members.

One Twitter user shared the clip saying, “19 years ago today, Oprah had a car giveaway on her show.” It caused other social media users to beg the question of: Where are these lucky winners and their cars today?

This prompted a response from one of those audience members to post a TikTok sharing what happened on that glorious day. She talks about how the show gifted them many prizes alongside the brand new car. The audience member goes on to share that Winfrey talked to them as they waited to fill out papers with lawyers so that the show could handle taxes as well.

“I know you don’t feel like you deserve any of this stuff and you don’t,” the audience member recalled. “None of you deserve it but you are worthy of it.”

The former winner shares that she still has her Pontiac G-6 sedan in a separate TikTok. She shared that they were given the option of a blue, red or silver car and she chose red. With only a few scrapes, the car is in great condition nearly two decades later.

Check out her recollection of the historic TV event and her car’s current condition below:

