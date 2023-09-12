105.3 RnB
Listen Live
HomeArts & Entertainment

Hot and Trending: Mary J Blige and Wendy Williams Drama

| 09.12.23
Dismiss
1053rnb app
Hot and Trending with Alfredas

Source: Radio One / R1 Digital

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on Mary J. Blige, Wendy Williams drama, Snoop Dogg’s later project, and more!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

 

The post Hot and Trending: Mary J Blige and Wendy Williams Drama appeared first on Black America Web.

Hot and Trending: Mary J Blige and Wendy Williams Drama  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close