Richmond Previews ‘Grand’ New Black-Owned Casino Resort On The Ballot This Year

On August 31, Richmonders got their first look at new plans for the proposed resort, casino and entertainment complex that will be on the ballot this fall.

“Urban One has been successful because we have always been clear about what we do and who we serve, and I count it a blessing that the city of Richmond has been among the communities we have been a part of for over two decades,” said Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc. “Richmonders recognize that this project is an opportunity for Richmond to invest in itself – an opportunity to have generational economic impact and use the $30 million generated every year towards creating a remarkable future with stronger schools and better services for their children, new opportunities for entrepreneurs, and hundreds of new jobs for their community. When Richmond votes yes, we say yes to good jobs, stronger schools, and services, and the opportunity to invest in Richmonders.”

The resort, casino, and entertainment complex, which will be located off I-95 in South Richmond, is projected to create at least 1,300 well-paying jobs averaging $55,000 in annual compensation including benefits and generate at least $30 million in annual tax revenue for the City of Richmond. It is a joint venture of Churchill Downs, Incorporated and Urban One, Incorporated, and will use no public funds, incentives, or tax breaks.

“Richmonders told us they want great jobs, community investment, green space and top-tier entertainment. With Richmond Grand, we’ve delivered,” said Alfred Liggins, III, CEO of Urban One, Inc. “Richmond Grand will offer something for everyone—incredible shows, exciting gaming and entertainment, outdoor recreation, luxurious spas and pools, and a huge addition of jobs and tax revenue for the city. This is a plan by Richmond, for Richmond, and when we vote yes, all of Richmond wins.”

Richmond Grand will include world-class features and attractions including:

A new 250-room luxury hotel , meticulously crafted to the demanding AAA Four Diamond standard for amenities, finishes, and features

, meticulously crafted to the demanding AAA Four Diamond standard for amenities, finishes, and features Resort-style amenities including a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and outdoor pools and cabanas to relax and lounge

including a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and outdoor pools and cabanas to relax and lounge A new 55-acre park in Southside for concerts, pickleball, festivals, farmer’s markets, and family activities

in Southside for concerts, pickleball, festivals, farmer’s markets, and family activities A spacious, high-end gaming floor with card games and table games like poker, blackjack, craps and roulette, a high-limit room for high rollers, fun and exciting slots of all prices, and an onsite sportsbook

with card games and table games like poker, blackjack, craps and roulette, a high-limit room for high rollers, fun and exciting slots of all prices, and an onsite sportsbook Top-tier entertainment options in a state-of-the-art 3,000-seat concert venue to host national touring musicians, comedians, and shows

to host national touring musicians, comedians, and shows Fine dining options including local restaurants, breweries, and suppliers from RVA’s incredible food scene

from RVA’s incredible food scene Brand new high-tech film and audio production facilities to solidify Richmond’s position as a prime location for the film, television, and music industries, and to attract creative talent from around the world to RVA.

to solidify Richmond’s position as a prime location for the film, television, and music industries, and to attract creative talent from around the world to RVA. Event space to welcome conventions , sporting events, trade associations, and faith communities to Richmond.

