Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on Tyrese and why he’s talking again, Jimmy Fallon’s apology, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Tyrese Again, Jimmy Fallon Apologizes appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Tyrese Again, Jimmy Fallon Apologizes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
50 Cent Badly Injures Woman After Hurling Microphone On Stage
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Exclusive Janelle Mone Interview: Win The Age Of Pleasure Tour Tickets!
-
Looking for a job? Radio One Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add your Black-Owned Business to the List
-
Birthday Bey: 21 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens
-
How To Download 105.3 RnB App On Your Smartphone