50 Cent Badly Injures Woman After Hurling Microphone On Stage

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Weeks after Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan after getting splashed with a drink, 50 Cent followed suit and hurled an iron mic at someone during a recent performance and left said attendee in pretty bad shape.

According to TMZ the incident happened Wednesday night (Aug. 30) at the Crypto.com Arena in LA while 50 was doing a show as part of his Final Lap tour. Though no one from the crowd tried to disrespect him while he was doing his thing, 50’s anger stemmed from his growing frustration that came with the fact that the microphones that were on hand just didn’t work.

TMZ reports:

Check out the video … Fitty struts out onstage with a mic in hand to join YG, who is belting out a song. Suddenly, Fitty turns to one side of the stage and hurls the mic, striking a woman in the head.

Sources who were present tell TMZ … Fitty wasn’t targeting the woman, but still, he beaned her good. A source connected to 50 says the woman wasn’t supposed to be in the restricted area … but unlike the mic, that argument doesn’t fly.

Pictures of the injured woman hit the net and judging from the looks of it, it’s a memory that might literally leave her scarred for life.

This is the same man who couldn’t throw a baseball to save his life when he threw the first pitch for the Mets in 2014. All of a sudden he’s Dwight Gooden in ’84. Who would’ve thought?

No word on whether or not said victim will sue 50 for his transgression, but Cardi B was sued by the woman who she hit with the mic, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the woman in this incident pursues legal action. Whether or not the microphone used as a weapon during 50’s performance will be auctioned off like Cardi B’s is anyone’s guess.

Y’all know 50 Cent must be a little nervous he’s about to get served. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think? Should the victim sue 50 Cent for the gash he left on her forehead? Sound off in the comments section below.

50 Cent Badly Injures Woman After Hurling Microphone On Stage was originally published on hiphopwired.com