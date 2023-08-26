105.3 RnB
Listen Live
Health

Tips to Protect Your Student From COVID-19 During the Surge

Published on August 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
African-American schoolgirl put on medical mask using laptop during lesson looking at camera

Source: Nimito / Getty

Covid-19 cases are currently rising in Mecklenburg County. With students going back to school, this could be a concern for some parents.

Use these tips to help protect your student as they return back to school:

1. Mask-Wearing:

  • Encourage your child to wear a mask.

2. Social Distancing:

  • Remind your child to maintain physical distance from others whenever possible.

3. Hand Hygiene:

  • Promote regular handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Provide hand sanitizer for your child’s book bag.

4. Routine Cleaning and Disinfection:

  • Maintain a consistent cleaning schedule for high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, desks, and handrails.

5. Stay Home When Sick:

6. Testing and Contact Tracing:

  • Set up a testing program in collaboration with local health authorities. Quickly identify cases and trace contacts to prevent further spread.

RELATED TAGS

COVID-19 Health parenting

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close