Tips to Protect Your Student From COVID-19 During the Surge

Covid-19 cases are currently rising in Mecklenburg County. With students going back to school, this could be a concern for some parents.
Use these tips to help protect your student as they return back to school:
1. Mask-Wearing:
- Encourage your child to wear a mask.
2. Social Distancing:
- Remind your child to maintain physical distance from others whenever possible.
3. Hand Hygiene:
- Promote regular handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Provide hand sanitizer for your child’s book bag.
4. Routine Cleaning and Disinfection:
- Maintain a consistent cleaning schedule for high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, desks, and handrails.
5. Stay Home When Sick:
6. Testing and Contact Tracing:
- Set up a testing program in collaboration with local health authorities. Quickly identify cases and trace contacts to prevent further spread.
