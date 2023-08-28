105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

One person was fatally shot on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.

UNC doctoral student Tailei Qi was taken into custody in connection to the shooting, according to WRAL News.

Professor Zijie Yan was identified as the faculty victim in a deadly shooting that sent the UNC-Chapel Hill campus into lockdown. He was the academic adviser of suspect Tailei Qi, according to a university web page.

In the department of applied physical sciences, Yan was an associate professor with a specialty in nanotechnology. Qi, a second-year PhD student. According to police, the event took place on campus in a lab.

The lockdown order was lifted at around 4 PM.

Qi was arrested two miles north of campus, at around 2:40 PM. He was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting

UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz has released the following statement:

“I am devastated and saddened by today’s shooting in one our campus buildings, a place where we conduct our important work of teaching, mentoring and research everyday.

“This shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted on our campus. We will work to rebuild that trust and safety. Our hearts are with the family of our fellow faculty member, those who are personally connected to the victim and those traumatized by this senseless act of violence.”

There were no other injuries reported. Classes are cancelled for Tuesday, August 29.

UNC Faculty Member Dead In On-Campus Shooting was originally published on foxync.com