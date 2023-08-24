Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on why Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair, Beyonce’s birthday wish, Halle Berry’s divorce, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Kevin Hart in a Wheelchair, Halle Berry, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Kevin Hart in a Wheelchair, Halle Berry, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Keke Palmer Stars In Usher's New Video For Song "Boyfriend"
-
Rihanna Reportedly Goes Into Labor with Baby No. 2 [LISTEN]
-
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Welcome Second Child, Another Boy
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Puff, Puff, Preggo? 10 Hard Facts About Smoking While Pregnant
-
How To Download 105.3 RnB App On Your Smartphone