Vivek Ramaswamy Copies Obama’s Whole Flow ‘Bar For Bar’ During GOP Debate

Why do Republicans love to copy Obama? This time we’re looking at you, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Last night, during the Republican presidential debate at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, GOP candidates duked it out to see if anyone could stop Trump from running away with the nomination.

During their opening speeches, presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy decided to use a famous Barack Obama quote to relate to the audience, which wasn’t a good look.

“Who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name? What the heck is he doing in the middle of this debate stage?” Ramaswamy said during the opening of the debate.

Obama used almost the same quote during a speech at the 2004 Democratic National Convention when he was still a U.S. senator rising up the ranks, also referring to himself as a “skinny kid with a funny name.”

Other GOP candidates, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, called out Ramaswamy for his Obama quote and also had a good laugh at his expense, saying the entrepreneur sounds like Chat GPT.

“The last person who stood up here saying, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?’ was Barack Obama and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight,” Christie said firing back at Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy responded by asking Christie if he needed a “hug” and insinuated that Christie helped get Obama elected, to which Christie responded, “Same type of amateur.”

Look, if you’re gonna steal words from a former President, we get it, Barack Obama is the guy you’d probably want to steal from. But Soulja Boy said it best, Vivek Ramaswamy copied Obama’s whole flow, “word for word, bar for bar.”

But, Ramaswamy is not Obama and it showed during the GOP Debate.

Obama could unify folks with his wordplay, but many times during the debate Ramaswamy just seemed to be talking for the hell of it. His words and ideas regularly were booed by the audience, and his long-winded responses just seemed to suck the air out of the room at times.

Just because you can use the same words as Obama, doesn’t mean you should.

According to USA Today, the second GOP presidential primary debate is set for Sept. 27 in Simi Valley, California at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

Let’s see who else decides to copy Obama’s flow bar for bar.

Other important dates for the GOP nomination:

Iowa caucuses: Jan. 15

Jan. 15 Nevada caucuses: Feb. 8

Feb. 8 South Carolina primary: Feb. 24

Feb. 24 Michigan primary: Feb. 27

Feb. 27 Idaho caucuses: March 2

