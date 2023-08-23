Ron DeSantis, The Champion Of Anti-Wokeness, Is Plummeting In GOP Polls. Coincidence?

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, being the Grand Wizard of making Black history, DEI and “wokeness” disappear is not placing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the top of the GOP’s most wanted presidents list the way he likely expected it to. Who could’ve seen that coming, amirite? After all, DeSantis is a science denier, a voter suppressor, and an anti-critical race theory champion despite being a living, breathing example of exactly why the academic study is needed. Ron DeSantis is everything a Republican presidential hopeful should be, and he’s not even indicted under multiple federal and state charges including a RICO indictment.

So, what gives, MAGA America? DeSantis should be your white nationalist sweetheart! Your anti-woke bae! Here’s a guy who’s busting his hump for white-and-fragile America by approving a curriculum that makes slavery sound like a work release program with a college credit—which is more than one can say for any actual college course that teaches that America is demonstrably racist—and you ungrateful MAGAts are still allowing his poll numbers in the 2024 presidential primary to plummet ahead of the first GOP primary debate.

From Yahoo News:

Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a heavily hyped campaign “reboot,” in hopes of saving his struggling bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. It hasn’t worked, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. The survey of 1,665 U.S. adults, which was conducted from Aug. 17 to 21, shows that DeSantis’s support among potential GOP primary voters has fallen farther — and faster — over the last few weeks than ever before, plummeting from his previous low of 23% in mid-July to just 12% today. To put the governor’s 11-point collapse in perspective, DeSantis was actually leading former President Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup, by 45% to 41%, as recently as February. And while the governor’s standing has steadily declined since then — a glitchy campaign announcement and a series of unforced errors haven’t helped matters — he has nonetheless tended to place a clear second in soundings of the full GOP field for much of the year.

So, basically, since at least February, DeSantis’ popularity among Republican voters has done nothing but decline despite a steady increase in his MAGA-friendly anti-woke grandstanding and an increase in criminal indictments against the GOP frontrunner, Donald Trump.

I mean, what does a white supremacist in a suit have to do to get some love out here in these Republican streets?

What’s even more interesting is the fact that DeSantis is now only about four points ahead of Iowa Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, a lesser-known GOP hopeful who has only recently risen into the mainstream residential conversation. Now, there’s not much difference between Ramaswamy and DeSantis ideology-wise. Ramaswamy is an anti-woke conservative who thinks CRT is a “secular religion” and also “psychological slavery for children.” Ramaswamy also believes Juneteenth is a “useless” holiday because Martin Luther King Day already exists and there’s really no room for two Black holidays in one totally-not-racist country.

So, what would make Ramaswamy any more or less appealing to Republican voters than DeSantis? Well, I have a theory—kind of a reverse-critical race theory, in fact.

I think Ramaswamy is gaining political ground because he’s DeSantis, but brown.

You see, not long ago, Republican politicians and voters alike would reject any non-white candidate with a foreign-sounding name. It’s why they often emphasized former President Barack Obama’s middle name, Hussein. Back then you couldn’t even look or sound like you might be a Muslim Arab, on top of not being a good ol’ Caucasian American. But nowadays, white conservatives are tired of being called racist just because they exude racism in every way imaginable, and the party is desperate for friends of color to cosign and rebrand its white nationalist ways.

So, now, a brown person of Hindu descent with a foreign-sounding name is perfect for the GOP so long as he’s willing to serve as a non-white mouthpiece that will join them in crying white tears, denying systemic racism and upholding America as the greatest and noblest country in the world by completely ignoring the nation’s history.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if DeSantis was tanking in the polls due to a Republican DEI initiative?

