Luh Tyler Talks Touring, Television, and His “Type” [LISTEN] | POTC Exclusive

From Tik Tok to the 2023 XXL Freshmen list, Luh Tyler is stamping himself as a major force in the lineup of up and coming rappers. Since his last visit with Incognito and DJ Misses, plenty has changed and he is sharing it exclusively with the Posted on the Corner family!

See: ‘XXL’ Reveals 2023 Freshman Class, Ice Spice Was Too Busy

Luh Tyler, born Tyler Meeks, is a rapper out of Tallahassee, Florida. At just 16 (now 17) years old, his song ‘Law & Order’ gained major online popularity, leading to his debut studio album hitting number 2 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart. He has since rocked major stages such as Rolling Loud, and is now on tour with Moneybagg Yo.

Though taking a pause on high school to pursue his rap career full-time, Luh Tyler circled back home to give back with his inaugural back-to-school drive this past August, which included haircuts, supplies, food, and much more!

“I’m a kid, giving back to kids,” he said proudly.

Catch the full interview for exclusive details on Luh Tyler’s future goals, opinion on Detroit rappers, and his type of girl.

Stayed tuned for more from this (as DJ Misses calls him) Baby OG!

