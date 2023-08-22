Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Celebrates Her 21st Birthday In A Cheeky Denim Set

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss is all grown up! The NYU college student is officially saying goodbye to her fake ID and stepping into her legal era. Riley ushered in her 21st birthday with a birthday shot with her mother Kandi, a photoshoot, and a birthday trip with friends.

Riley looked snatched in a cheeky two-piece denim look that showed off her long legs, and curves. She complete the look with gold sandals and her hair in a high ponytail with two waterfall bangs. Riley is truly turning up for the milestone birthday. She also gave us a glimpse at her 21st birthday trip at the Wymara Villas + Beach Club. Dubbed #Rileys21savageBirthday, Riley, Kandi, Todd Tucker, his daughter Kaela Tucker, and more freinds.

We’ve literally watched Riley Burruss grow up and mature before our eyes. RIley first embarked on a weight loss journey when she was 15 years old after dealing with online bullying. She documented her journey on Youtube, showing how she lost 52 pounds and inspiring her young fans you can lose weight the natural way. Fast forward some years and Riley Burruss’ weight loss made headlines again, in 2020, after the studious reality TV star dropped some more pounds and revealed her svelte frame. She also showed off her “big chop” the same year.

“Everyone saw my process when I was younger, like 16,” she explains. “I feel like it’s a lot more shocking for people because I haven’t been in the spotlight recently,” she told People. “So I’m not saying no one’s been paying attention to me, but no one’s been checking. But I’ve just been working, trying to figure things out. I’ve done it before, so it was more about getting my own goal,” she added.

She captioned a group photo of her friends and family, “21 can you do sum for me.”

Riley kicked off her birthday celebration with a shot with her mom Kandi, who posted a clip on Instagram with the caption, “I promised @rileyburruss I would take shots with her for 21. I don’t know how y’all do it! Shots do not taste good.

#rileys21savagebirthday.”

Happy Birthday, Riley!

