Alfredas kicks off the week with all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news with what 50 Cent admits to regretting, Rihanna’s new baby, J. Lo’s marriage and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: What 50 Cent Regrets, Rihanna’s Baby and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: What 50 Cent Regrets, Rihanna’s Baby and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]
-
Rihanna Reportedly Goes Into Labor with Baby No. 2 [LISTEN]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Keke Palmer Stars In Usher's New Video For Song "Boyfriend"
-
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Welcome Second Child, Another Boy
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
How To Download 105.3 RnB App On Your Smartphone
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add your Black-Owned Business to the List