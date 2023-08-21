Sergio Hudson Refers To Keke Palmer As His Muse In Essence’s Black Fashion Issue

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer and Sergio Hudson took our breath away from the day they began working together. Earlier this year, the two graced every red carpet and promotional appearance in Hudson’s jaw-dropping garments, proving they are a match made in fashion heaven.

According to Vanity Fair, Palmer first wore Hudson in 2014 on Ellen, clad in a black and red houndstooth dress. Since then, she’s served top-tier looks like the sparkly Diana Ross-inspired frock worn to the 2021 Met Gala. And let’s not forget this year’s gala, where the starlet rocked a pastel Chanel-inspired floor-length gown. Simply put, Hudson and Palmer are an artistic dream team when it comes to fashion.

Sergio Husdon refers to Keke Palmer as his muse

The duo details their relationship in the September/October Black Fashion issue of Essence.

“Until now, the only muse I ever had a relationship with was my mom,” Hudson tells the publication. “But when Keke and I first met, immediately there was this click. We were right there. She said she had this immediate trust in me, and all I really wanted was to make her look as beautiful as she is. She inspires me. Her talent is limitless.”

The feeling is mutual. Palmer says Hudson pushes her the same way her mother Sharon does.

“Sergio being beside me made the whole thing that much better, because he was acting like my mom, Sharon. He was like, ‘Get out there and talk to these people. You need to work the room. These people need to see how good you look.’ He was breathing so much life into me. It makes me feel a little bit emotional now, talking about it, because I honestly feel like he brought me back to the world, honey. He really did,” Palmer says.

Keke Palmer talks breastfeeding

When Palmer and Hudson weren’t gushing over each other, the actress was discussing her experience as a first-time mother and breastfeeding.

“I think my breastfeeding journey was also very empowering, because it was so difficult. And I wanted to give up at so many different points, but I just kept pushing myself and kept trying to figure it out. So the relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again.”

Read the full interview here.

