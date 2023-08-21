Heat wave, hurricane season could cause NC gas price to climb more

According to AAA data, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte is $3.60, up roughly 20 cents from a month earlier.

AAA gas price data shows the average price of gas in North Carolina is $3.56 and a little less in South Carolina, just across the state line. South Carolina’s average price is $3.45, up 13 cents from the previous month. The national average is up to $3.86 a gallon, with the West Coast having the highest costs at over $5.25 per gallon.

Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson says the hot temperatures and hurricane season are pushing up the cost of gasoline.

“The heat is returning, and we are also entering the heart of hurricane season,” said Gross. “While fewer drivers are fueling up at the moment, these looming weather concerns are a roadblock to falling pump prices. Gas Prices may keep waffling until mid-September or longer.”

Prices are expected to slow down after September. However, there are a few ways you can optimize your car’s fuel economy, including keeping your tires inflated to the proper pressure and shutting off your car instead of idling for long periods of time.