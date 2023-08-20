Reginae Carter gave us style goals over the weekend when she was spotted on Instagram showing off her trendy style in a Fashion Nova fit that we love.
Many of Reginae’s followers were loving this look and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Baddie,” wrote one of her followers while another commented and said, “ain’t nobody stepping to her” while another wrote, “NOBODY IS TOUCHING HER BRO!!!! she is THE ONE never the TWO ”
We are definitely adding this look to our style vision board! It’s trendy, flirty, sporty and cute and perfect for the summer!
Beauties, what do you think about Reginae’s fashionable ensemble? Did she nail it?
Reginae Carter Shows Off Her Cinched Waist on Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
