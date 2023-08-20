105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Style queen Lori Harvey is taking it!

The Yevrah swimwear CEO spent a fun day at Disneyland with her boyfriend, actor Damson Idris, and of course, she did it in style. The couple enjoyed time together in the sun on the socialite’s Instagram Feed and Stories. And she was sure to share a few photos from her playful day date with the Snowfall star.

In the photos, the 26-year-old model was shown rocking a grey and white Chanel bucket hat. She paired the look with a matching grey onesie “playsuit” from Yevrah’s Euro collection. She was also sure to tag the entire look in her IG stories for her fans to shop the look.

The beauty also shared a photo dump of her fun date on her IG feed, showing off the curve hugging playsuit and of course her boo, who was by her side the entire time.

“Went to Disneyland for the food Wearing the “Mallorca” playsuit from my Euro Summer collection @yevrahswim,” she captioned the post.

Check out the photo dump below.

It looks like Lori and Damson are still going strong after spending the entire summer together jet-setting across the globe and showing off their fashionable style in the process. Earlier this summer, the couple spent time yachting across Italy and most recently, enjoyed time in Cabo together where Lori showed off a variety of looks from her newly launched swimwear line.

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest ensemble?

Lori Harvey Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Vintage Chanel Bucket Hat was originally published on hellobeautiful.com