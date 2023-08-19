JT Gives Us Fashion Goals In Dior

JT of the City Girls was recently spotted on Instagram giving us body goals! The rapper took to the platform to show off her toned body in a super cute two piece ensemble that we wouldn’t mind getting our hands on! The colorful skirt set was from Dior and fit the beauty like a glove, giving us fashion goals in the process.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper posted a series of pics of herself rocking the multi-colored ensemble. The fit featured a sleeveless crop top and matching skirt which showed her flat waistline perfectly. She paired the look with pink platform heels from Vivienne Westwood and wore minimal jewelry to let the look speak for itself.

As for her hair, JT styled her jet-black tresses with a sleek middle part and a full bang. The beauty took to the platform to serve face and body as she flicked it up for her six million Instagram followers.

“Dark Dior ” she simply captioned the fashionable IG photo dump. Check out the post below.