Jamie Foxx is just a few months removed from his health scare and is given another update on his recovery.
Thankfully, the actor is taking it easy and reveals what he’s been dealing with lately. He took to Instagram, yesterday, to post a few pictures of himself, appearing lax and on vacation while thanking all those who kept him in their prayer amid this uncertain time in his life.
Jamie Foxx Reveals He’s Finally Starting To Feel Like Himself Following Medical Scare was originally published on cassiuslife.com
