Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Fans And Shuns The Haters At The Outland Music Festival

Megan Thee Stallion is back, and she has a message for the haters. On Sunday, August 13, the Houston Hottie hit the stage at the Outland Music Festival at the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

Between songs, the “Anxiety” rapper stopped to thank fans for their unwavering support.

“[If you] f**k with me, fight with me, or fight for me, I really appreciate y’all,” she said. “‘Cause today, I just wanna say, f**k all my haters! None of that s**t you was doing or saying broke me. None of that s**t you was doing or saying to the hotties broke them.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s healing journey

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in the foot during an argument in 2020. Despite the verdict, Lanez maintains his innocence. During the sentencing, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta read a statement provided by the Houston rapper, who did not want to “be in a room with Tory again.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” she said according to Legal Affairs Journalist Meghann Cuniff. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same. He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim, and set out to destroy my character and my soul… For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice.”

In a vulnerable ELLE Magazine feature, Megan detailed her healing journey. The rapper said she fell into depression because she was being mocked by the assailant, as well as the public.

“These last few months, I’ve been healing after being in such a dark place. The physical and mental scars from this entire ordeal will always sting, but I’m taking the appropriate steps to resume my life. I’ve spent the last few months off social media and taking time off for myself, spending time with my dogs, hanging out with my manager, Farris, and doing a lot of praying,” she said.

“When the guilty verdict came on Dec. 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.

Lanez’s 10-year sentence is a full-circle moment for Megan. We wish continued healing to our Hot Girl Coach!

