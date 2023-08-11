Alfredas wraps the week serving all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She runs down the latest updates on the Housewives drama, Kanye concert issues, and more!
The post Hot Off The Wire: Housewives Drama, Concert Issues, and more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot Off The Wire: Housewives Drama, Concert Issues, and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rihanna Reportedly Goes Into Labor with Baby No. 2 [LISTEN]
-
Renaissance Tour: Text To Win Beyoncé Tickets!!!
-
Cam Newton Sues Ex-Girlfriend, Demanding Bentley Returned Amidst Custody Battle [LISTEN]
-
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Russell Wilson
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
Things To Do This Fourth Of July
-
'Cha Cha Slide’ Creator DJ Casper Dead at 58