105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Erykah Badu’s Badussy-scented incense sold out in less than 2 hours, and I kind of wish I was a bit more proactive.

The award-winning artist introduced Bad Pussy in 2020, which sold out in 19 minutes. This time around, she offered a limited supply of incense, and now the scent of Badu’s vagina will linger in homes across America.

In a Tweet, the “Window Seat” singer announced the incense was available for purchase on her website.

Two hours later, Badu gave an update. Ya’ll quick !!! Lol SOLD OUT 1000 boxes,” she wrote.

I know that’s right.

In a 2020 interview with 10 Magazine, Badu said the incense was created with the burned crotch area of her underwear. “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” Badu told the publication. “Even the ash is part of it.”

Erykah Badu’s incense isn’t the only thing that’s legendary.

Rumor has it, the talented enigma can make men fall in love with her effortlessly.

Badu touched on the urban legend in the interview. “There’s an urban legend that my […] changes men,” she said. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

But in a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the artist explained the magic goes beyond her vagina. Cut to the 1:29 mark for the full conversation.

“My powers? I think it’s indescribable, and the bedroom, that’s not where you’re going to find it because my, my magic doesn’t lie between my thighs, it lies between my ears,” she tells Hall.

It’s easy to fall in love with Badu. She has a way with words, her witty personality keeps you on your toes, and her authenticity inspires others to stand in their truth. To her point, the qualities that keep both men and women intoxicated is her mind.

DON’T MISS…

Erykah Badu Fuses Soul Music And Afro-Spiritualism In Her Unfollow Me Tour

Erykah Badu And Her Daughter Get Cheeky On The Gram

Erykah Badu’s Nani Scented Incense Sells Out In Less Than 2 Hours was originally published on hellobeautiful.com