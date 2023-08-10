Lawyers Are Reviewing “At Least 6” More Complaints Against Lizzo

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The three dancers formerly employed by pop sensation Lizzo might not be the only ones accusing the “Truth Hurts” singer of abuses that include sexual harassment and fat shaming.

According to NBC News, an attorney for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed against Lizzo, Ron Zambrano, said his firm, which focuses on employment law, is investigating additional allegations from at least six people who either said they toured with Lizzo or worked with her on her reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

From NBC:

The allegations, he said, are of a “sexually charged environment” and failure to pay employees. Zambrano said that in reviewing the claims, he determined that some are potentially actionable but that others aren’t. “Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” he said Tuesday evening.

As previously reported, the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams, have accused Lizzo of various offenses, including allegations that she pressured her dancers to interact with nude performers at the Amsterdam strip club Bananenbar and eat bananas that were sticking out of the adult entertainers’ vaginas. Lizzo has vehemently denied all of the allegations against her, saying that she is “very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

Davis, who said she has an eating disorder, filed a disability discrimination claim as part of the lawsuit, which claims Lizzo told her it was “normal” for dancers to get “fired when they get fat” after a performance at the South by Southwest music festival.

Meanwhile, Williams said during an interview with Sky News on Monday that Lizzo’s statement was “confirming the pattern of every time somebody speaks up or advocates for themselves, like we’re doing now, we get victim-blamed, we get gaslighted, and she likes to point the finger instead of addressing the issues that are brought up.”

“Just to deny and victim-blame and not even take accountability…it’s just so insensitive and kind of invalidates our experience as a whole,” Rodriguez agreed.

According to NBC, a case management conference related to the suit is scheduled for Jan. 26 2024.

