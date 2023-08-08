105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Meagan Good is serving body and class on her birthday. The Harlem star hopped on Instagram to honor her 42nd trip around the sun in a jaw-dropping emerald colored gown.

Meagan Good Looks Like Goddess For Her Birthday

Aging where? Meagan Good defies the laws of gravity as she looks like she did years ago as a young actress. The Shazam! thespian is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, and we can’t help but wonder what fountain of youth the beauty is sipping from. Good wowed her followers on Instagram with a carousel of pictures that showed the multihyphenate in a strapless ornate gown. The dress clung to her curvy body and popped perfectly off her glowing skin. It featured a plunging neckline, sequins, and a mermaid bottom that gathered on the floor. The HB cover alum accented the gown with her signature locs that fell down her shoulders and back, diamond earrings and a diamond ring, and a soft glam makeup look with a violet eyeshadow.

Good posted the dreamy pictures to her social media account with the simple caption, “42 .” Her followers flooded her comment section with birthday wishes and praises for her beautiful look. Fellow actress Halle Berry even chimed in and acknowledged that they share the same zodiac sign. “Happy Bday my gorgeous leo lil sis! ,” wrote the Catwoman actress.

Aside from being on her grind, Good has been enjoying time with her rumored boyfriend, Jonathan Majors. The couple was recently spotted at Disney Land packing on major PDA and spending time with Good’s family. The entrepreneur has also supported The Harder They Fall actor while he battles domestic violence allegations.

Whatever Good is doing with her life, it’s working for her. Because she looks damn good! Happy Birthday, Meagan!

Meagan Good Stuns In An Emerald-Colored Gown For Her 42nd Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com