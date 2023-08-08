105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Raven-Symone got candid about having plastic surgery as a teenager. On her and her wife’s podcast, The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda. the actress stated, “I had two breast reductions and lipo before I turned 18.”

Raven-Symone Talks Plastic Surgery

When Raven-Symone’s wife asked what prompted the surgeries, the multihyphenate revealed that her father encouraged her to do so in response to the body criticism the Disney alum faced. “There was paperwork involved. My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced.” She went on to say, “He was like, ‘So you don’t feel bad, is there anything that you want?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?’”

Raven-Symone admitted that she suffered a seizure during her first breast reduction surgery. “I remember waking up and seeing everything … and then I just started to have this dry mouth and couldn’t breathe and went back under,” she reminisced. After gaining weight, She went back under the knife years later for breast reduction surgery. The former Cheetah Girls group member admitted that she doesn’t regret having the breast reduction surgery because it helped prevent her “titties reaching her ankles.” She stated, “don’t know if I regret it because they grew back not to that big of a size.”

Raven-Symone disclosed last year that she lost 40 pounds after kicking sugar. According to Page Six, the star admitted on The View that she was addicted to sugar but has been able to avoid it and embrace a healthier diet due to her wife’s cooking skills. “With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills … she helped me kick sugar.” Raven also was motivated to lose weight after receiving a health report from her doctor. The singer went from 210 pounds to 170 pounds.

Raven-Symone Reveals She Had Plastic Surgery As A Teenager: ‘I Had Two Breast Reductions And Lipo Before I Turned 18.’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com