Future, 9, Sienna, 6, and Win, 3, have just become a family of six because Ciara just announced she is pregnant with her fourth child.
Ciara creatively reveals she’s pregnant
Ciara, 37, posted a video to her page that showed off her silhouette against a floor-to-ceiling window over a pool of water. The singer posed, showing the curves of her belly. She then begins to dance to her latest song, “How We Roll,” featuring Chris Brown.
The “Level Up” singer captioned the video with the lyrics to her latest song. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” ,” she wrote.
Fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate the artist on her growing family.
“Congratulations! Love you @ciara @dangerusswilson,” her BFF Vanessa Bryant wrote.
One fan speculated that her growing bump is why she kept her dance moves to a minimum in her new song with Chris Brown.
Ciara and Russell Wilson’s growing family
Ciara Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 4! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
