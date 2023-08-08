Listen Live
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Russell Wilson

Published on August 8, 2023

Russell Wilson and Ciara at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety

Source: Variety / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting another baby!

Ciara, 37, took to Instagram today to make the official announcement. In the artsy black-and-white video, the pop star stands on the side of a pool, initially facing the camera. She then turns to reveal her bountiful bump, confirming that her fourth child is officially on the way!

Her social media video included the music of and cited the lyrics from her latest song with Christ Brown, How We Roll. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid…” the caption began. “You my heart I’m your rib.” It looks like she was dropping a few breadcrumbs with that one!

Baby No. 4 will join her son Future Zahir, 9, her daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and her son Win, 3.

