RENAISSANCE TOUR PRE-GAME!!!
Join us at The Dog House located on the corner of Mint & Morehead St. right across Bank of America Stadium before you head to the Beyoncé concert. Come have some fun, food and drinks- also live music by our DJs and a chance to win tickets to summer concerts, events and more.
Date: August 9
Time: 4–7 PM
Location: 401 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Live Broadcast: 102.5 The Block’s DJ ACE
Music by: DJ Carolina X
Pre-Bee Block Party! Come Pre-Game Before The Renaissance Tour was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
