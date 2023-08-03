Listen Live
Pre-Bee Block Party! Come Pre-Game Before The Renaissance Tour

Published on August 3, 2023

RENAISSANCE TOUR PRE-GAME!!!

Join us at The Dog House located on the corner of Mint & Morehead St. right across Bank of America Stadium before you head to the Beyoncé concert. Come have some fun, food and drinks- also live music by our DJs and a chance to win tickets to summer concerts, events and more.

Date:  August 9

Time:  4–7 PM

Location: 401 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Live Broadcast: 102.5 The Block’s DJ ACE

Music by:  DJ Carolina X

