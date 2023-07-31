Meek Mill And Robert Kraft’s Unlikely Relationship Shines Through At NAACP’s 114th National Convention

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The NAACP held its 114th National Convention in Boston over the weekend, which drew advocates and community leaders from all over the country.

One of the more important panel discussions entitled “Hate Has No Home Here,” was a moderated conversation on racism and antisemitism as well as building bridges to fight all forms of hate.

The discussion, which featured Robert Kraft, Chairman of the Kraft Group and Founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill and NAACP President Derrick As we navigate a time of unprecedented challenges, panel discussions like this one stand as a testament to the urgency and relevance of the NAACP’s founding and everlasting mission., centered around the intersectionality of racial justice and the continued rise in hate crimes. Moderated by Joy Taylor, the pivotal and important conversation was not only captivating but also highly educational.

“As we navigate a time of unprecedented challenges, panel discussions like this one stand as a testament to the urgency and relevance of the NAACP’s founding and everlasting mission, said Johnson after the panel discussion had ended.”

“Abolishing white supremacy isn’t a problem for one group to face alone – it’s a shared burden that requires a united response. Let me be clear – unity is our most potent weapon in the battle for our democracy. The greatest strength we possess is our diversity and uniqueness – we must embrace it, no matter what. If we are going to succeed in this continued fight, collective conversations such as this must extend beyond Convention. We must share the message when we return to our communities. When we stand together, we demonstrate to the world that hate has no home here. Not now, not ever.”

Robert Kraft and Meek Mill’s interesting relationship was also on display as Kraft talked about visiting the rapper in jail.

“He’s in a jail on a ridiculous item and we’re a paying, as a society, to keep him there because of a crazy, bigoted system. And so we have to change that,” Kraft said while addressing the audience.

Meek Mill also told the audience about accompanying Kraft to Poland to visit the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.

“And I tell Robert, it’s sort of like when you’re watching the news, you see a 30-second clip of a young girl killed in the hood,” Meek Mill said. “I would believe you all…would all care about it, but it’s hard to attach to it if you wasn’t physically involved. You know, Robert took me there and I seen that for my own self and it just gave me what it gave him when he came to the prison and seen me, you know?”

Vice President Kamala Harris was also in attendance at the 2023 NAACP National Convention in Boston. Harris, who addressed the convention on Saturday said she was ecstatic about the trip.

“I am just filled with joy and humbled to be with all of these incredible leaders who are here, gathered here in Boston forty years after the last gathering in this historic city,” Harris told NBC Boston.

