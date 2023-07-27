Congrats! RHOA Star Sanya Richards-Ross And Husband Aaron Are Expecting Baby Number Two

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

There is a new baby on the way! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross and her husband, Aaron, have just announced they are expecting. The two currently have one child together.

The couple officially announced the news on July 24 with a series of beautiful pictures in People. Sanya shared a selection of the photos in a carousel on her Instagram page.

The pictures include the couple sitting on a wooden bench with tropical vibes, a single shot of the former track star in a gorgeous black sequin sheer gown, and a group shot of the entire family. Sanya is glowing in every single image.

Sanya penned a sweet caption to accompany the post. “Some things happen in our lives to remind us that there are no guarantees. To go from not being sure if I wanted to have another baby, to deciding that I was ready and suffering a miscarriage, which was one of the toughest experiences in my life,” Sanya shared on her Instagram post. “God knew my heart, and I feel blessed to have another opportunity to be a Mommi. This gift is for all of us… but I’m most excited to make deucey a big brother. He prays for his sister/brother every night. My heart and belly are so full. Thanks for all the love today. Ross party of 4 loading….. I’m taking you all on the journey, so hang on for the ride!”

Telling Her Motherhood Story

As a member of the Real Housewives franchise, and former Olympian, Sanya often uses her platform to amplify the voices and strength of women. She has been open about her struggles with fertility and shared her personal story of having a miscarriage.

“It was very traumatic. I was in New York and had a really bad miscarriage. I had to go to the hospital. I had to have a blood transfusion. It was very, very, very scary,” Santa told People during an interview. “You already opened your heart to becoming a mom, so it was awful. Even just talking about it… it really was a difficult time.”

Sanya founded Mommination, a supportive community for Black mothers. The community has helped raise nearly $80,000 to support homeless mothers. The “Atlanta Peach” is committed to empowering women to talk about their experiences, live through their mommy journeys, and enjoy motherhood.

Congratulations to the new mommy and daddy-to-be!

