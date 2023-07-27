Renaissance Tour: Text To Win Beyoncé Tickets!!!

Get ready for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour!

105.3 R&B and The Ground Level Legacy Event Center are offering an exclusive chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Queen Bey herself live at Bank Of America Stadium Wednesday, August 9th!

There are TWO ways to win:

Tune in to 105.3 RNB this weekend through Friday, listen for Beyoncé’s iconic songs, and when you hear it, then text ‘BEYONCE’ to 71007. Want to double your chances? You can register in person Thursday, August 3rd, from 3-7 PM at the Ground Level Legacy Center ( 601 N Polk St Suite E in Pineville, NC) during the open house.

Not only can you get an extra shot at the tickets, but you’ll also get a chance to win a fabulous 4-hour rental for your next celebration too!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Charlotte, NC, metropolitan area who are 18 years of age or older. The Beyonce Renaissance Tour ticket & Ground Level Legacy Center room rental giveaway ends on August 4, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.