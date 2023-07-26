Fresh Starts: Tap In With The Three Newest Artists Signed To Issa Rae’s Audio Everywhere Company Raedio

Two weeks after announcing a partnership with Def Jam Recordings, Raedio (the “audio everywhere” company under HOORAE Media) is announcing the addition of three new publishing acts to its growing artist roster. The three acts – Patrick Paige II, Ego Ella May, and Flwr Chyld – will be a part of Raedio’s all-in-one ecosystem that includes a record label, music supervision, and podcasts.

“We’re excited to help develop and elevate the newest members of the Raedio family while preserving their artist autonomy, which lies at the heart of our mission to support the overall growth of artist’s careers by exposing them to our diverse ecosystem,” says Christina “Xtina” Prince, General Manager of Raedio. “Each artist brings a unique sound and incredible talent to the table that we will help cultivate and showcase to a wider audience.”

Patrick Paige II started his music career at an early age. He’s since teamed up with Syd Bennett and Matt Martin to form GRAMMY nominated band The Internet whose discography include critically acclaimed albums like their debut Purple Naked Ladies, Ego Death, Hive Mind and Feel Good. Apart from being the bassist for the R&B band, Paige also has two solo albums under his belt that fuses his hip hop and jazz sounds and highlights why he is one to watch. Paige’s credits include Malia’s “Sunny Day” and “Satisfaction,” Durand Bernarr’s “Unblocked,” and the latest GRAMMY-winning Beyoncé album on the song “Plastic Off The Sofa.”

A South London native and recipient of a MOBO Award and JAZZ FM Award, Ego Ella May is known for her emotive lyricism which is heard in her critically acclaimed contemporary jazz compositions. With a steady stream of music projects that span over a decade, the highly expressive artist has credits seen across TV and Film from Issa Rae’s Insecure, Queen Sugar, Run The World, and Dear White People.

With funk and soul influences on his unique neo-flower sound, Flwr Chyld has curated a cult R&B following and amassed millions of streams. Some of his notable credits include his EP Iridescent Luv, “Luv 2 U” single which reached the indie and R&B space and features with US and Global artists like Sebastian Mikael, Mia Gladstone, Ego Ella May and more. His most recent debut album Luv n Chaos has been featured on Spotify’s Alternative R&B to Soul Lounge playlists.

The newest additions to Raedio’s music publishing roster marks the company’s continued growth in supporting artists through a wide array of opportunities that catapult their work to the forefront of the industry. Congrats to all three artists, Issa and Raedio on the signings!

Fresh Starts: Tap In With The Three Newest Artists Signed To Issa Rae’s Audio Everywhere Company Raedio was originally published on globalgrind.com