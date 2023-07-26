Baby On Board! LaKeith Stanfield Reveals Marriage To Kasmere Trice And Their Newborn

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are surprisingly now in order for beloved actor LaKeith Stanfield as it’s just been announced that he recently married his model girlfriend, Kasmere Price.

Also, the newlyweds just had a baby too!

Stanfield confirmed the news in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, telling the outlet amongst other things, “There’s life before being a parent, and then there’s life being a parent. It completely changes.” The pair are withholding the baby’s name and gender for now, with Price explaining their joint decision by stating, “We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible.” The 31-year-old Atlanta actor agreed with his wife’s statement on the subject, also adding, “Being in the public eye can be something that’s amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you. There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody.”

Read more on how the newlyweds met below, via PEOPLE:

“He and Kasmere met in Canada, where LaKeith was working. At first, ‘we were just feeling each other out, like maybe this will be a cool friend,’ says LaKeith. ‘As love does, it just smacked us out of nowhere. I’m working on my music, writing and writing, and then this person who I was seemingly writing about pops up in my life. It was strange.’

LaKeith initially hesitated. But it didn’t take long before ‘I released myself to the love,’ he says. He proposed to Kasmere on an island vacation just before her birthday in December—and was by her side as they welcomed their child. ‘All I ever tried to do in those crazy moments, like when she was in labor, was be a support system. That and figure out how many ice chips I needed to give her,’ he says.”

It appears the music that brought love LaKeith’s way will hopefully keep his creative juices flowing as well during the current SAG-AFTRA strike. His upcoming EP will be titled Brother and be released under his artist name, Htiekal — we’re guessing buddy Donald Glover/Childish Gambino must have rubbed off on him before Atlanta‘s final season! “It’s an opportunity for me to be expressive in a way that I’m not always able to,” he told the outlet, describing the move from movies to music as an “audiovisual project” with blends of synth and soul.

We wish the new dad and his wife all the best in their future together, from dropping music to dropping more babies. Congrats again!

