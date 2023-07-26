‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time to say farewell to a singer who’s 90s hit became the soundtrack to weddings, celebrations and other moments of love around the world.

Sinéad O’Connor, the Irish singer who reached international fame with the single “Nothing Compares 2 U,” has died. She was 56 years old. The report comes from the Irish Times reports and while her cause of death has yet to be revealed, her family said the following in a statement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

“Nothing Compares 2 U” was not only O’Connor’s biggest records, but became a quintessential song of the early 90s. The original track was written and composed by Prince for his side project the Family for the group’s self-titled 1985 album. Five years later, O’Connor recorded her own version for her 1990 sophomore album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.

