Quavo Aboard Yacht During Alleged Armed Robbery In Miami

Published on July 24, 2023

The 2023 ESPYS - Backstage

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

According to police reports, rapper Quavo was on board a boat in Miami on Sunday night involved in an investigation into an alleged arm robbery.

Two guys on the yacht, not Quavo, reportedly got “very aggressive” with the boat captain and his crew when they were notified that their boat rental time was running out, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

WPLG Local 10 News in Miami reports, the two men, Cornell Whitfield and Anteneh Workeneh, are said to have demanded a refund and started yelling threats.

According to the captain, one of the men even made threats to “kill” him and “throw him off the boat,” taking the captain’s cash and phone out of his pocket.

Quavo’s role in the incident is unknown at this time.

In a video the rapper is spotted with his hands zip-tied behind his back before officers in Miami Beach let him go.

Quavo Aboard Yacht During Alleged Armed Robbery In Miami  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

